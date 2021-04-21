Athletico Paranaense wins in Quito and assumes control of Group D

04/21/2021 at 05:44 CEST

EFE / Quito

A goal from defender Erick was enough this Tuesday to Athletico Paranaense to defeat in Quito by 0-1 to Aucas, whose forces hardly compose after having been decimated by covid-19 in the opening of Group D, which leads the Brazilian team alongside Melgar, who beat Metropolitanos 2-3 away. The game played at the Gonzalo Pozo Ripalda stadium was very balanced from start to finish until the 39th minute Erick to tip the balance by changing the trajectory of the ball with a header to the back of the net.

Aucas formed his team with players who had recently overcome the contagion of the coronavirus but who had been absent from the activity in the Ecuadorian championship for up to two dates. Athletico Paranaense proposed an orderly game, grouping players in the middle of the field to dose efforts at the altitude of the Ecautorian capital. The visitors bet on the counterattack and took advantage of the spaces left in the premises in their excursions to the attack.

In several passages of the match, Aucas advanced his lines to the middle of the court, but the Curitiba formation maintained the defensive order and thus neutralized the pressure. Patience and security, not only to defend himself but also to take advantage of the failures of the local defensive system, allowed defender Erick to score with a header that changed the trajectory of the ball to the right side of Uruguayan-Ecuadorian goalkeeper Damián Frascarelli.

For the second half, Aucas launched himself with everything to attack, although he lacked clarity and tranquility to try to weave plays to unbalance the Paranaense defense, which maintained order and calm to quell the danger in the goal defended by Bento, third team goalkeeper. The consequences of the diseases caused by the covid-19 and the physical stoppage suffered by the Aucas figures, in addition to the anxiety to overcome the score, further limited the actions of their players. The history and the result against Aucas could be worse if the coaching staff led by Argentine Héctor Bidoglio had not accelerated the inclusion of nine starters, just with medical authorization, since the team that lost the two recent matches of the local tournament, were mostly juveniles. To further complicate matters, the defender Carlos Cuero was expelled by Chilean referee Piero Maza for assaulting a rival at minute 76.