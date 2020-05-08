The final of the Copa del Rey between Athletic Club and Real Sociedad it’s giving a lot to talk about. If a few hours ago Schuster charged against both teams, controversial statements to which Ibai Gómez responded emphatically, now it is Javier Clemente the one that is pronounced on that pact between clubs with the approval of the RFEF so that the great final of the tournament of the KO is played open door, with public.

The veteran coach agrees because he gives maximum importance to the hobbies, especially his Athletic: “It is what we all wanted, because Athletic without his hobby is a cow poop. In addition, if these types of games are special, it is because of the spectacular atmosphere that surrounds them. In fact, he believes that playing the remainder of the League without an audience hurts these types of teams, which are so supported by their fans: “Some clubs are going to be quite hurt because they don’t have the support of their fans. There are audiences who command more than others in their stadiums and who squeeze their rivals a lot, but also their players, who may notice this lack of pressure negatively.

A Copa del Rey final in which he expects Aduriz to be despite his contract on June 30: “Because of what he has done and given to the club, Aritz deserves to be able to decide his future, despite the fact that they are also decisions that concern the coach ». On the other hand, Javier Clemente removes iron from the fact that a footballer can become infected once the competition resumes: «They are athletes, they are healthy and they are going to play soccer again, which is what they like the most. If anyone is infected, then for home; bad luck”.

