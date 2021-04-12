Athletic vice president defends his fans

04/12/2021 at 6:44 PM CEST

EFE

Mikel Martinez, Vice President of Athletic Club, assured that the incidents that occurred in Bilbao on the day of the Cup final against Real Sociedad are not “an example but an exception“and for that reason he asked” not to criminalize “the rojiblanca fans.

“In general, no matter how much criminalization is tried, the population has a very appropriate behavior,” said Martínez in an event organized by the Bilbao Old Town Merchants Association to set the ambience of the Biscayan capital on the occasion of the Cup final next Saturday in Seville against FC Barcelona.

The initiative consists of the display in the windows of the pictures drawn by the illustrator, infographer and writer Tomás Ondarra in his “Illustrated Diary of the confinement of an athleticzale”, in which the 24 cups won by the Bilbao team.

The vice president, a doctor by profession and head of the Basurto Hospital Emergency Service, admitted that “what is a downer is that there is no public and that it cannot be celebrated.” “But we are going through a very complicated time in health. Suddenly it seems that we are going to dominate the pandemic, but then it turns out that a fourth wave comes to you, “he lamented before pointing out that” we cannot prevent “the fans from firing the team, as happened in Lezama, because” that is our very essence. “.

“What we have to try is to do it sensibly and with caution, but to prevent some motorists from guarding the bus, that we cannot prevent. We cannot prevent that rush of the fans, that is impossible,” he said.

Martinez He considered that concentrations of fans such as those in Lezama or Calle Pozas in Bilbao are “specific events.” “That happens every weekend. We cannot criminalize the Athletic fans because one throws himself from a traffic light and nobody has caught him. That is not an example but an exception, because the population is not like that,” he said.

For the vice president “in our environment we live sensibly” and, therefore, in case of achieving the title, “it must be celebrated sensibly, and if it is with restrictions then with restrictions”. “And the day this is over, if we win, when we can, itry to celebrate it with a stem“, he stressed.