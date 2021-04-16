Athletic steps on the La Cartuja lawn for the third time before a final

04/16/2021 at 10:13 PM CEST

Athletic Club exercised this Friday at La Cartuja, whose grass it stepped on again on the eve of its third final of the course, in this case that of the Copa del Rey against Barcelona, in a stadium that brings back bittersweet memories, because in January he won the Super Cup precisely against his rival on Saturday and two weeks ago he lost his cup final with Real Sociedad.

Marcelino García Toral’s team, which two years ago, before the pandemic, was proclaimed Cup champion in Seville when it coached Valencia by beating Barça, jumped to the La Cartuja field in a session in which its captain Iker Muniain participated without problems, suffering from discomfort, but fully available for the final, according to the Navarrese striker.

The players of the Bilbao squad, who arrived in the Andalusian capital on Thursday afternoon, performed the warm-up and different physical set-up exercises during the quarter of an hour open to the press of this training prior to the final, as it was found in the official Athletic account on social networks.

Before the beginning of this session, the formal ceremony took place in which the coaches and captains of the finalists, Marcelino García Toral and Muniain, for the Biscayan club, and the Dutch Ronald Koeman and the Argentine Leo Messi, for the Barcelona player, they posed at the foot of the La Cartuja field next to the trophy that will be in the running this Saturday from 9:30 p.m.