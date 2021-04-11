Athletic starts the preparation for the final with the doubts of Yeray and Yuri

04/11/2021 at 1:43 PM CEST

EFE

Athletic Club begins this Monday in Lezama the preparation for the final of the Copa del Rey next Saturday, the 17th, in Seville against FC Barcelona with the doubt of the physical state of Yeray Álvarez and Yuri Berchiche, two of the undisputed headlines for his coach, Marcelino García Toral.

Yeray and Yuri were injured in last Wednesday’s league game against Real Sociedad at the Reale Arena and were injured this Saturday in the league match against Alavés in San Mamés, but the Asturian coach does not rule out that they are available to start in the final to the playing field of La Cartuja.

The two rojiblancos defenders suffer muscular overloads and will be their evolution during the work of this week, with one training per day, which will determine if they will finally be available against Barça.

That work week starts this Monday with an afternoon shift (6.30 pm) to continue with two morning sessions Tuesday and Wednesday (11.00) and return to training on Thursday afternoon (17.00) before traveling to Seville.

Already in the capital of Seville, the rojiblanca squad will hold a final training session on Friday, the eve of the clash, on the stage of the meeting (20.00).

Along with the doubts of Yeray and Yuri, that if they did not play they would almost certainly be relieved by Unai Núñez and Mikel Balenziaga, Marcelino has the confirmed casualties of youngsters Oier Zearra and Peru Nolaskoain, both injured.

Zarraga underwent surgery this week on the meniscus in his right knee and Nolaskoain is also a few days away from undergoing surgery to solve a right ankle injury. Anyway, both, for different reasons, They have barely had opportunities throughout the season.