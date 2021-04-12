Athletic starts the doublet operation

04/12/2021

Act. At 12:36 CEST

Second opportunity. Athletic Club has before it an atypical case: being able to win the Cup two weeks after having lost the one in the previous edition. Marcelino’s men want to close the season with a historic double that will give them access to Europe for next season.

The people of Bilbao fell by the minimum in the final of the KO competition of the 2019/20 season against Real Sociedad. This final was played on April 3, a year later than expected due to Covid-19. It’s time to turn the page: This Saturday 17, two weeks later, they will play another final, this season.

Athletic can close a dream season by raising a double that it has not achieved since 1984. On that occasion it was after winning the League and the Cup, this time it would be after winning the Spanish Super Cup and the hypothetical Cup.

The team will start the training week to face the final with a first training session this afternoon in Lezama, starting at 6:30 p.m.. Tuesday and Wednesday they will train at 11:00 a.m., while on Thursday they will return with an afternoon session at 5:00 p.m. The team will travel to Seville on Friday and will hold the last training session at 8:00 p.m. at the venue of the final: the La Cartuja Stadium..

The second final of the season against Barça

Athletic added its third Spanish Super Cup in its history, after those won in 1984 and 2015. The people of Bilbao beat Barça in the same place where the Cup final will be held. Then, the people of Bilbao forced extra time in the final stretch of the game and scored the final 2-3 shortly after starting extra time. Previously, they had left Real Madrid on the road, defeating the whites 1-2.

Together with Barça and Real Madrid, it is the only LaLiga team with options to finish the season with a double. The blaugrana, with the League and the Cup, the lions, with the Spanish Super Cup and the Cup and the whites, with the League and the Champions League.