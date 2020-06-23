Barça returned to the path of victory in a rampant match against Athletic Bilbao’s substitutes. It sounds harsh, but the duel was far from appealing to the eye with the game of Setien’s increasingly typecast in the weary touch, while the Biscayan pardoned those they had in the first half. The culés ended up asking for the time, showing that their best version is far away.

Rakitic, leaving from the bench, He was the unclogger of a Barça that saw how his face changed with the entry of Puig and Ansu Fati. The teenagers revolutionized the machinery of a culé team that moved for much of the game like a diesel tractor, but continues to fight for the championship.

The duel, a priori, was going to be uneven. Barça wore their gala eleven with Setién betting for the first time with the MSG –Messi, Suárez and Griezmann– For the first time since he was a coach, he was against an Athletic team full of substitutes with classics like Raúl García, Muniain or Beñat on the bench.

The lions, however, erased that impression from the view of the whole world betting on an ambitious pressure game coupled with great danger on all balls hanging in the Ter Stegen area with the impressive hitting of Unai López.

Barça experienced moments of nerves with Athletic who were very cool and confident to do more than defend. Young Sancet dropped all the balls and Williams was licensed to start and sweat a Piqué that is no longer to stick the sprints of yesteryear. The striker pardoned in a couple of attempts, but he imposed respect on some Barça players who found no waterways through the center.

Messi was overmarked all the time and it was obvious that the Argentine had to try to assist his teammates. Neither Suárez nor Griezmann managed to have an aim facing Unai Simón and the minutes went on and on causing a monumental anger of Eder Sarabia in the hydration pause.

Athletic, little by little, He was lowering his vigor in the pressure, but Barça hardly got chances with so much possession. The fact is that the locals reached the break without even being able to shoot at goal and with bad feelings because the cubs of the lions were not going to sell their fur cheap.

Children take command

The start of the second half confirmed the perception that Athletic had taken a real physical beating in the first part and that sooner or later they would fall. Setién singled out Arthur and Griezmann for their poor performance betting the team keys on the teens Riqui Puig and Ansu Fati.

The entry of both ended up revitalizing a Barça that began to live within the Unai Simón area. The goal seemed a matter of time because the Catalans accumulated up to six troops in the visiting danger zone and there is always Messi. When nobody expected him, 20 minutes from the end, Ivan Rakitic appeared to finish a play in which Athletic was not able to clear the ball. The Croatian crossed the ball at the goalkeeper’s exit. To give you an idea of ​​the number of attacking Catalans, the former Sevilla player had entered Busquets as a defensive pivot.

Athletic, already with the Himalayas to climb, got Raúl García and the feeling of danger multiplied in the last few minutes that exposed local insecurity with multiple losses of time. Ansu Fati, in the discount, tried to change the taste in the mouth with a ball to the post in an isolated move. That Barça did not even seek to defend with possession speaks of Setien’s team exhibiting far from its best version a week before the two days where their options will be decided. Atlético and Villarreal already know that they can pupate.