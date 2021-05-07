Athletic-Osasuna: Osasuna has already achieved the goal: good quota without pressure

05/07/2021 at 3:51 PM CEST

LaLiga Santander is coming to an end and there are teams that have already achieved their goal, such as Osasuna with salvation, and others that have a very difficult time reaching theirs, such as Athletic with European posts. That is why we are going to look for the best odds in this clash taking advantage of the moments of both.

Athletic have not won any of their last two home matches against Osasuna in LaLiga (1E 1D), having won their previous six home matches against the red side in the competition. Osasuna, meanwhile, has prevailed in his last two matches against Athletic Club in LaLiga, leaving a clean sheet in both. That beats Athletic is paid at 4.8.

After their 0-1 victory in February 2020, Osasuna can achieve two consecutive away victories against Athletic Club in LaLiga for the second time in their history (1-2 in 1993 and 0-1 in 2001). What’s more, Athletic have not lost any of their last eight LaLiga matches (2V 6E), their best unbeaten streak in the competition since January 2018 (10P 3V 7E), with José Ángel Ziganda as coach. That the lions win is 1.78.

The quotas say that the Athletic He is a favorite, but taking into account the motivations that move some and others, our recommendation will be Osasuna with a double chance in his favor. What Osasuna win or draw is paid to 2. Los rojillos have only lost two of their last eight LaLiga games (3W 3E), just the last two, so it doesn’t seem like a bad option.

As for proper names, Athletic’s player, Iñaki Williams, has participated in a goal in each of his last two LaLiga games (one goal and one assist) and the last time he participated in goals in three in a row in the competition was in April 2019 (three games, three goals and one assist). Which mark is at 3.6.

By Osasuna, The front Adrian Lopez, has scored seven goals in 17 games against the Ahtletic Club in LaLiga, at least three more than against any other rival (four goals against Levante, Malaga and Real Sociedad). Which mark is 5.

Osasuna win or draw: two