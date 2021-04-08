Athletic meets and performs the hall of honor to Real Sociedad

04/07/2021

On at 21:43 CEST

“Athletic is a gentleman club and we will make the corridor to the Real”, warned Marcelino García Toral in the previous one. No sooner said than done. His pupils complied with the tribute and applauded the Txurdi-Urdin footballers when they jumped onto the Reale Arena lawn in the minutes leading up to the Basque league derby this Wednesday night (9pm).

Before the words of the Athletic coach, Imanol Alguacil indicated that “I don’t know if there will be a corridor or not, but it is the least important thing to me. Whether they do it or not, Athletic showed what a great team which is because it is easy to fulfill the good ones, but greatness is shown when it they were very good on the day of the final“.

The realistic coach has surprised with his alignment for the derby with five changes with respect to the team that won the Copa del Rey and the debut in the starting eleven of Carlos Fernandez, while Athletic repeats the same initial block as last Saturday.

Sheriff does not usually change when the equipment works, but in this case Silva and Illarramendi’s injuries and the surprise factor has caused the starting eleven of the Donostiarras to be almost a revolution, with Aritz Elustondo on one side, the substitution of Monreal, the entry into the center of the field of Barrenetxea and in the front of the ex-Sevilla player Carlos Fernández.

Marcelino Toral, for his part, maintains confidence in the team that lost the Copa del Rey and plays with the same eleven that stood up to the Real without success in the appointment of La Cartuja.