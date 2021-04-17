Athletic loses two Cup finals in 15 days: “We are screwed”

Athletic Club lost the 2021 Cup final against FC Barcelona just two weeks later to do the same against Real Sociedad in the 2020 final that was postponed by the coronavirus.

Balenziaga, a player for the Basque team, was the first to appear before the media after the 0-4 defeat:

“It is a very hard time for us. We came with a lot of desire. They have been superior from the first part, in which they dominated. We held out in the first half, but then we got out of hand and they were better than us. I feel very sorry. We have to continue. They are very hard moments, but hey … we will get up, “he said.

The ‘lions’ player did not hide his disappointment: “It’s a shame because we’ve done a lot to get here. They have been far superior. We have had no options. We have to keep fighting. It’s going to be tough, fucked up days, but we’ll get up, like we usually do. Forward, there is no other, “added the footballer.

Athletic Club is one of the teams with the most King’s Cups to its credit, although it has not lifted the trophy since 1984.