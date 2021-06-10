Athletic insists with Javi Martínez

06/09/2021 at 8:44 PM CEST

The Athletic he will do everything in his power to Javi Martinez come back to Lezama this summer. As reported on Wednesday by the newspaper ‘As’, the Biscayan team already sent an offer to the player a few days ago, without a team after ending his contract with Bayern Munich. Said proposal contemplates a link for two courses, a proposition that the midfielder promised to study seriously.

With this rapid movement, the Athletic Club he pretends to get ahead of other potential suitors. He has achieved it half, well Javi martinez has on the table better-paid offers from exotic destinations such as Asia, Australia or USA.

This is the third time that the Bilbao entity tries to recover, at 32, the Estella footballer. The previous one, last summer, did not come to fruition for various reasons. An abnormal market, finished in October and marked by the pandemic. And the claims of the Bayern, that I was not going to let him go out for free with a year of contract to fulfill.

Now everything is different. The signing of Javi martinez is the only operation that the Athletic has today on the table, the option of Moncayola vanished after its renovation by Osasuna. Marcelino He wants to strengthen the core and has given the ‘OK’ to a player with such experience. You also want to output Unai lopez, so Martinez’s main position would be the center of the field.

The one who was world champion in 2010, on vacation in Alicante with his family, will wait a few days to reflect on his future. You like the idea of ​​going back to what feels like home and you know Marcelino reserves an important role for you.