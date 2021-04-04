Athletic fans mess it up in the streets of Bilbao before the final against Real Sociedad

The efforts of the Basque Government to avoid the concentrations of the fans before the final of the Copa del Rey it seems that they have not been enough. Thousands of followers of Athletic club They have concentrated in the center of Bilbao in breach of health regulations in the hours prior to the dispute of the match before Real society. In the street Licenciado Poza the situation has required the intervention of the Mobile Brigade of the Ertzaintza, which has charged to dissolve the crowd. Fans have starred in shameful images in full fourth wave threat of coronavirus pandemic.