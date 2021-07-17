Athletic falls in their first pre-season friendly

07/17/2021 at 6:54 PM CEST

.

The Athletic club fell in his first friendly of the preseason, a clash against the Sankt Gallen Swiss with whom he began the nine-day concentration that he carries out in Swiss in which he yielded by two goals to one.

The Swiss team quickly advanced 2-0, seventh among the ten teams of their country in the league of a previous season in which they were also Cup runners-up, but they also cut short the Athletic, still in the first part.

Opened the scoreboard Alessio Bessio, born in Swiss but also with Spanish nationality, taking advantage of a rejection of Ezkieta to shot of a companion; and the Ivorian coast-line player Elie Young made it 2-0 in the first of three clear shots from a corner kick thrown by another Spaniard, Victor Ruiz.

He shortened distances on the scoreboard Betim Fazliji by introducing into his own goal a cross from the right of Nico Williams.

Precisely the smallest of the Williams was, next to the other Nico, the still juvenile Highlander, and the discarded Unai lopez, of the great novelties in the starting eleven.

Marcelino Garcia Toral just kept Highlander in a completely different eleven in the second half and they were left without playing Oscar de Marcos Y Oier Zarraga. Captain Iker Muniain barely played the last half hour and Iñigo Martínez, who did not go to the Eurocup because he did not find himself with strength, he left in the last 20 minutes.

The locals started better, who had the first arrival in a wash on the right that ended in a dangerous free kick on the left, but the first time was a visitor. A strong shot from Williams, heeled to the right within the small area, which was spat out the crossbar.

He regained the domain on Sankt Gallen, which at times besieged the goal of Ezkieta, which he beat twice in the first half. He cut distances the Athletic, also before the break.

In the second half, Sancet Y Villalibre had a tie, but the St. Gallen he could also achieve 3-1. Finally the marker did not move and the Athletic fell in his first test of preparation.