Athletic de Bilbao vs Real Madrid: Schedule and where to watch the Spanish La Liga match

The 2020/2021 LaLiga season is coming to an end and the title race is on fire, Real Madrid will visit San Mamés to face the Athletic Bilbao In its penultimate meeting of the season, at 11:30 am (central time), a meeting that you can follow through the Sky Sports signals.

The Real Madrid visits San Mamés under maximum pressure, with the threat of feeling closely a blank year and the obligation to rush to the end the options that remain to win the League, a title in which he is at the expense of a stumbling block from Atlético de Madrid in the last two days.

To stay in the fight and for there to be no champion on the penultimate round, the first thing Zinedie Zidane’s men have to do is overcome an Athletic already definitively disengaged from the European fight and who has become a judge of LaLiga Santander, both for above, beating the leaders Atlético de Madrid and Sevilla, as well as below, giving points to most of the teams involved in the relegation: Eibar, Alavés, Valladolid and Huesca.

Athletic’s European options ended up evaporating on Wednesday with a painful match against Huesca, in El Alcoraz, which did not make the final 1-0 score. In order to clean up the image of that match, and because it is the game that is traditionally the most anticipated league game of the season in Bilbao, Athletic wants to beat Real Madrid despite its numerous casualties.

