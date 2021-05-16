Athletic de Bilbao vs Real Madrid: Official lineups of the Spanish La Liga match

Real Madrid visit San Mamés under maximum pressure, with the threat of feeling closely a blank year and the obligation to rush to the end the options that remain for him to win the League, a title in which he is at the expense of a stumbling block by Atlético de Madrid in the last two days.

To stay in the fight and for there to be no champion on the penultimate round, the first thing Zinedie Zidane’s men have to do is overcome an Athletic already definitively disengaged from the European fight and who has become a judge of LaLiga Santander, both for above, beating the leaders Atlético de Madrid and Sevilla, as well as below, giving points to most of the teams involved in the relegation: Eibar, Alavés, Valladolid and Huesca.

Athletic’s European options evaporated on Wednesday with a painful game against him. Huesca, in the Alcoraz, which did not measure the final 1-0. To clean up the image of that match, and because it is the game that is traditionally the most anticipated league game of the season in Bilbao, Athletic wants to beat Real Madrid despite its numerous casualties.

Among them the most important are those of Iker Muniain, Yuri Berhiche and Ander Capa, three regulars in the eleven. In addition, Marcelino García Toral is dispensing after the defeats in the Cup finals against Real Sociedad and Barça by Raúl García and Iñaki Williams.

Lineups:

Athletic Bilbao: Unai Simón, De Marcos, Álvarez, Martínez, Balenziaga, Berenguer, García, Unai Vencedor, Jon Morcillo, Williams, Oihan Sancet.

Real Madrid: Courtois, Miguel Gutiérrez, Nacho, Militao, Odriozola, Modric, Casemiro, Valverde, Vinicius, Rodrygo, Benzema.

