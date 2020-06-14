Athletic and Athletic face this Sunday, June 14 at 2:00 p.m. in San Mamés in which it will be his debut in the return of the Santander League, and which can be seen through Movistar LaLiga. The duel was originally to be played at 13:00 on Sunday, however, the League decided to delay the match for one hour due to the heat. In this way, both teams will kick off the last day of day 28 of the Santander League, the first since the resumption after the COVID-19 crisis.

Simeone has recovered Ángel Correa for this match. The Argentine has left a muscle injury and will be available to the coach on the return from the League. On the other hand, it has the safe discharge of Joao Félix. The Portuguese crack has recovered from the sprain of the medial collateral ligament of the left knee that he suffered a few weeks ago and has trained with the group normally, but he will not be able to play in San Mamés due to sanction when completing the yellow cycle. While Vitolo and Felipe are doubt.

The rojiblancos need to win to continue aspiring to the positions of Champions, otherwise their presence in the next edition could be greatly complicated. Before the break it seemed that Atlético had finally reached the level Simeone wanted with that heroic victory at Anfield by 2-3. Although they did not finish in the league, they had added one victory and three draws in the last four games.

This Saturday they visit one of the most complicated fields in the League in the hope of ending that streak and going upwards. In his favor is the fact that Athletic will not be able to count on his fans, who always push him in every game, being behind closed doors. But they can’t forget that last season they were defeated 2-0.

The Athletic – Athletic of the Matchday 28 of the Santander League will be broadcast through Movistar LaLiga and on the website of OK DAILY, where you can follow minute by minute everything that happens in this great match between Athletic and Atlético de Madrid.