13:10. This is the eleven of Cholo. This is how the Athlete: Oblak; Trippir, Giménez, Savic, Lodi; Koke, Llorente, Thomas, Saúl; Diego Costa and Carrasco.

13:08. We also have Atlético de Madrid!

13:06. This is how the lions come out in San Mamés for the return to competition. Eleven Athletic de Bilbao: Unai Simón; Capa, Yeray, Íñigo Martínez, Yury; Dani García, Unai López, Munian; Williams, Raúl García and Córdoba.

13:05. We already have the eleven of Athletic Bilbao!

13:00: Good afternoon! Football returns to San Mamés and he does it with a real great match between two more than physical teams such as the Athletic de Bilbao and the Atlético de Madrid that the faces will be seen in an hour, at 2:00 p.m.

« We are concerned about everything because we are going to enter something unknown, » he said. Diego Pablo Simeone in the preview of this confrontation. There is no doubt about the questions that the return generates after practically three months of sports break and after an express mini-season. The demand will be maximum in San Mamés, as well as the concern for something that terrifies everyone: injuries.

Important match in the Athlete for Marcos Llorente, which burst into the head of Simeone after his performance before the Liverpool and you will have your chance in this new path towards normality and in search of a common goal between lions and rojiblancos: to establish themselves in the positions that give place to Europe.