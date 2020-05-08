His return in the last two moments of Atlético has captured the spotlight. The one of Diego Costa. At Anfield because he was returning to tenure four months after going under the knife for surgery. a cervical disc herniation, on his everlasting groundhog day since he returned to the rojiblanco team, injury-recovery-injury-months out. The hour he played, Atlético had one less man. Clumsy, without speed, former soccer player. Two months later, however, Atlético began the protocols to return to training, and to competitions, with individual tests at Cerro del Espino in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, and there is Diego Costa, fine, fit. His photo has immediately gone viral on the networks.

The Hispanic-Brazilian has taken advantage of this break to be in a position to truly add for Cholo, he has not let himself go, neither in the food nor in the laziness, disciplined and focused. Your body is always your best mirror. Also social networks. No trace of excess. Dog races to the pool, beers with a slogan on the shirt: “He who scores goals kisses at night” and other niceties that hung in the past. Zero.

When Costa had returned to the team after that operation in February, he was still heavy, with extra kilos, all concentrated on his legs when he ran, unable to escape from anyone, to reach a wall, to distance himself, perhaps he had forced himself to be, to arrive to that tie, against Liverpool, in which Atlético played so much, to stay alive in Europe. Lagarto’s is now ready to return and add for the team. The Cholo team faces the challenge of not staying out of the Champions League: at the time of the break due to COVID-19 it was sixth, that is, outside the next Champions League, disaster. Eleven days remain to be played (in addition to the quarters and what comes from the current Champions League, Atlético is already classified as PSG, Atalanta and Leipzig).

Five goals when he came back so fine last summer

It is the story of last summer, Costa, aware that the trains are running out at Atlético, his numbers are not, although he will always be Costa and La Bestia beats under his shirt, about to appear at any time to changing the course of a game, he arrived at Los Angeles de San Rafael to start the preseason. And boy did it show. It was last summer when Simeone looked at him and saw in him the Costa he missed so much when he went to Chelsea. Five goals in preseason, four of them against Real Madrid at New Jersey 7-3 … That dried up as soon as the games became official. 2 goals in 19 games, with an average of 0.25 per game, poor, very poor, but at least higher than the 0.10 of last season. He ends his contract in 2021 and Simeone, his main supporter, needs him more than ever. At least physically Costa seems ready for the challenge. Tomorrow Atlético returns to training.