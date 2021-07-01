Athletic confirms the signing of Alex Petxarroman until 2024

07/01/2021 at 10:53 AM CEST

.

Athletic Club confirmed the signing of defender Alex Petxarroman, who arrives at the rojiblanco club after finalizing his contract with Real Sociedad and He will be linked to the rojiblanco team until June 30, 2024.

24-year-old Petxarroman trained first at Antiguoko and subsequently spent eleven years in the lower categories of the Txuri Urdin club.

In the last campaign He was the captain of the subsidiary that achieved promotion to LaLiga SmartBank under the command of Xabi Alonso and played 20 games, all of them as a starter.

The new rojiblanco player “acts indistinctly as a right back and pivot” and “next week he will be under the command of Marcelino García Toral to carry out the preseason with the first team,” according to Athletic.

“It is an opportunity to see myself playing in the First Division for a great club like Athletic. I am looking forward to seeing how far I am capable of going, “said the San Sebastian footballer in statements released by the Bilbao club.

Petxarroman also advanced his “desire for Monday to arrive”, the day on which the squad will begin to carry out medical examinations before starting training from Wednesday, and also to “meet new teammates and start training. with a new group. ”