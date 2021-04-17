Athletic Club vs FC Barcelona: Lineups for the Copa del Rey final

This Sunday, Barcelona faces the Athletic club in another final over the Copa del Rey. The game has generated a lot of expectation, considering that the Blaugrana team could leave another season empty-handed.

The Blaugrana team have not won the cup since the 2017-18 season, a match in which they defeated Sevilla. Those led by Ronald Koeman come from a defeat against Real Madrid in the Spanish Classic.

Curiously, the two teams with the most title in this tournament face each other, Barcelona being the winner with 30, while Athletic Club has 23 trophies in their showcases.

Barcelona line-ups: Ter Stegen, Dest, Piqué, Lenglet, Mingueza, Jordi Alba, Pedri, De Jong, Busquets, Griezmann, Messi,

It should be remembered that Bilbao played a few weeks ago in the final of the 2019-20 edition, against Real Sociedad, which they lost. This day, the team directed by Marcelino García Toral will seek their revenge.

Athletic Club line-up: Athletic Club de Bilbao: Simón, Balenziaga, Martínez Yeray, De Marcos, Muniain, López, García, Berenguer, García and Williams