The new normality begins in Can Barça. Barcelona receives Athletic Club de Bilbao this Tuesday at the Camp Nou (22.00 / Movistar LaLiga) in the restart of the escalation towards the leadership of those of Quique Setién. Things have changed a lot after the Catalans draw at Sánchez Pizjuán: Real Madrid won in San Sebastián to leave the culé team second in the table and without the condition of depending on himself to win the League.

With no time for regrets, Barça faces the first of its eight finals to regain the lead. And he does it at a bad time, with the feeling that nothing has changed after the break in Spanish football. The performance of the Catalans reminds of the first part of the championship with Ernesto Valverde on the bench: the game is not convincing and the Messidependencia is enormous.

The ‘MSG’ could be the vaccine against Barcelona’s ills. Everything indicates that Quique Setién will line up Messi, Luis Suárez and Griezmann as a trident in the Barça attack against Athletic. With the losses of Sergi Roberto and a Frenkie De Jong that could be low for the rest of the League, there will be little doubt in an initial eleven that could count on Ter Stegen under sticks, Semedo and Jordi Alba on the sides and Pique and the recovered Umtiti as a central pair. In the middle of the field, De Jong’s injury will open the doors of ownership to Arthur, who will seek to claim, with Busquets and Arturo vidal as companions of the Brazilian in the core. Up front what was said: Griezmann and Luis Suárez will seek to recover their best level with a Leo Messi who continues to support his own.

Athletic Club de Bilbao has won 17 consecutive games without winning in the Barça fiefdom. We have to go back to November 24, 2001 to commemorate the Basques’ last victory at Camp Nou. However, they say that the statistics are there to break them and what better time to do it for an Athletic team that will seek to apply that popular saying that says “a riotous river, fishermen’s profit”.

Gaizka Garitano’s men come to the duel relieved after the win against Betis. Five points separate the Basques from the positions that give access to European competitions, the great goal of Athletic for the final stretch of the season. The Basque coach will not be able to count on Yuri Berchiche for accumulating cards and will introduce some new features in a starting eleven that he could count on Unai Simon in goal, Cap and Balenziaga on the sides and Nuñez and Inigo Martinez completing the defense.

There could be rotations in the spinal cord. Dani García and Mikel Vesga They would form the pair of midfielders, with Muniain to the left, Ibai Gomez on the right and Sancet in the playmaker. Up the fast Iñaki Williams, who has not yet seen a door on the return of the Basque team to the competition.

Gil Manzano will whistle with the VAR controversy

In full controversy for the arbitration of Estrada Fernández at Real Sociedad-Real Madrid, Jesús Gil Manzano will assume arbitration in the Barcelona match against Athletic Club de Bilbao. They will be very pending in Barcelona of the performance of the Extremaduran collegiate, more after the words of Gerard Piqué after drawing at Sánchez Pizjuán: « Seeing how these two days have gone it will be difficult for Madrid to lose points, » said the central referring to the refereeing controversy of the match between Madrid and Valencia.

Beyond controversy, Barça look to beat the Camp Nou to put pressure on Real Madrid, who will receive at the Alfredo Di Stéfano next Thursday a Mallorca in relegation positions.