Athletic Club – Real Madrid of LaLiga Santander: Schedule and where to watch on TV

05/14/2021 at 10:51 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

The Athletic club and the Real Madrid, with the aim of continuing with Day 37 of LaLiga Santander, they will carry out a new dispute of the national tournament this next Sunday on San Mamés.

In the first instance, the premises directed by Marcelino García Toral are positioned in the 9th place in the classification with 46 points and +7 in the goal differential and, therefore, no chance of reaching European positions. In this sense, its history by league records a defeat against Huesca (1-0), a draw with Osasuna (2-2), a victory against Sevilla (1-0) and a draw with Valladolid (2-2).

As far as your adversaries are concerned, Zinedine Zidane’s squad is located in second place in the table with 78 points and +37 in goal differential, that is to say, still in the fight for the championship. Likewise, their recent meetings indicate a victory against Granada (4-1), a draw with Sevilla (2-2), a victory against Osasuna (2-0) and a draw with Betis (0-0).

TIMETABLE AND WHERE TO SEE THE MATCH

The match between Athletic club and the Real Madrid of the Matchday 37 of LaLiga Santander 2020-2021 will take place this Sunday, May 16 at 6:30 p.m., and the meeting can be seen in Spain through Movistar LaLiga.