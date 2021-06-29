Athletic Club: Markel Susaeta and Beñat Etxebarria announce their retirement

After his adventure in Australia

Former Athletic Club players Markel Susaeta and Beñat Etxebarria have confirmed their retirement from professional football after sharing their last season in the elite at Macarthur FC, of ​​the Australian First Division.

The oceanic club itself has announced the retirement of both players in a statement in which it emphasizes that “the Basque duo was essential for Ante Milicic’s team during the Bulls’ inaugural season” in the highest category in Australia.

Susaeta and Beñat joined their paths at Macarthur FC

Susaeta and Beñat joined their paths at Macarthur in November last year and both will go down in Australian club history as the winger was the author of the pass that the midfielder made into the Sydney team’s first goal in the A-League.

The 33-year-old winger left Athletic in 2019 after 20 years at the rojiblanco club, 12 of them in the first team, in which he became the fifth player with the most games played (507). In September of that same year he signed for the Japanese Gamba Osaka and in January 2020, after finishing the Japanese league, he joined the Australian Melbourne City until the end of the season.

Beñat Etxebarria, for his part, left Athletic in 2020 and a few months later he signed with Susaeta for Macarthur. As a rojiblanco, the 34-year-old Biscayan midfielder, who also played in the First Division with Betis, played 242 games in eight seasons.

“Thank you for being part of our history. Eskerrik asko bioi (thanks to both of you)”, Athletic also reflected on its social networks, echoing the announcement of the withdrawal of the two former players.

Homepage