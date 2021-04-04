Athletic Club lineup against Real Sociedad: Marcelino goes out with everything

Everything prepared for the beginning of the final of the last edition of the Copa del Rey. The Athletic club and the Real society They have made their initial eleven official for the great Basque football festival, which will start at 9:30 pm at the La Cartuja Stadium. Marcelino Garcia Toral he lines up his eleven of gala and goes with everything in the first of the two Cup finals that the Bilbao team has this April.

The Athletic Club lineup for the match against Real Sociedad is as follows: Unai Simon; De Marcos, Yeray, Íñigo Martínez, Yuri; Berenguer, Dani García, Unai Vencedor, Muniain; Raúl García and Iñaki Williams. In this way, Marcelino

ALIGNMENT I These are the 1⃣1⃣ lions chosen by @Marcelino for the 2019-20 Cup final against Real Sociedad. #AthleticRealSociedad #BiziAmetsa 🏆 pic.twitter.com/eTtONbCWSU – Athletic Club (@AthleticClub) April 3, 2021

For their part, they will await their opportunity from dock the following players: Jokin Ezkieta, Unai Nuñez, Mikel Vesga, Ibai, Unai López, Lekue, Villalibre, Ander Capa and Mikel Balenziaga.

Athletic Club de Bilbao and Real society They will face this Saturday starting at 9:30 p.m. at the La Cartuja Stadium in Seville in the postponed final of the last edition of the Copa del Rey. The coronavirus pandemic delayed a match that finally will not be able to have fans in the stands, but with great emotion on the pitch. It is one of the most anticipated Basque derbies in recent years.

Marcelino García Toral wants to lift his second title with him Athletic, after the conquest of the Spain Supercup. In Bilbao they dream of making a triplet this season, completing the two Copa del Rey finals that they have this April. On Saturday 17 they will return to La Cartuja to face the Barcelona in another Copa del Rey final, which they hope to reach with last year’s edition already in their pocket.