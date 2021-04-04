Athletic Club Femenino gets the three points against Santa Teresa Badajoz (2-1)

04/04/2021 at 1:33 PM CEST

The Athletic added three points to his scoreboard after winning 2-1 against him Santa Teresa this Sunday at the Lezama facilities. The Athletic Club Women He approached the game with the intention of recovering his league score after losing the last game to him Granadilla Tenerife by a score of 3-2. Regarding the visiting team, the Santa Teresa Badajoz lost by a result of 0-2 in the previous match against the Real Betis Females. With this defeat, the Badajoz team was in seventeenth position after the end of the match, while the Athletic Club Women is ninth.

The game started in an unbeatable way for the Bilbao team, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal from the penalty spot of Gimbert in minute 8, ending the first half with a 1-0 score.

The second period began for the Badajoz team, who got the tie with a goal of Nerea moments after the resumption of the match, specifically in the 50th minute. Athletic Club Women thanks to a double goal from Gimbert in minute 79. Finally, the confrontation came to an end with a 2-1 in the light.

From the coaching staff there were movements on both benches. On the part of the team of the visiting team, Marta Unzué, Cirauqui, Closed and Marta Perea by Oguiza, Istillart, Yulema and Monente, Meanwhile he Santa Teresa gave the green light to Jagged, Van slambrouck, White and Mariana Diaz by Sunrise, Ariadna, Mireya and Nerea.

The referee sanctioned three players with a yellow card. He showed two yellow cards to Hernandez and Gimbert, of the Athletic and one to Nerea, of the Santa Teresa.

With this victory, the Athletic Club Women it rises to 28 points and is placed in ninth place in the classification. For his part, Santa Teresa Badajoz It remains with 19 points, in a relegation place to the Second Division, with which it reached this twenty-fifth day of the competition.

In the next match of the competition, the Athletic Club Women will face the Eibar Women and the Santa Teresa Badajoz will play against him Granadilla Tenerife, both games will be played away from home.

Data sheetAthletic Club Women:Andrea, Gimbert, Valdezate, Eunate, Hernandez, Oguiza (Marta Unzué, min.46), Monente (Marta Perea, min.89), Istillart (Cirauqui, min.74), Moraza, Yulema (Cerro, min.81) and AzkonaSanta Teresa Badajoz:Yolanda Aguirre, Visco, Ariadna (Van Slambrouck, min.70), Neira, Nayadet, Alba (Mellado, min.59), Mireya (Blanca, min.70), Estefa, Thompson, Nerea (Mariana Díaz, min.81) and BethlehemStadium:Lezama facilitiesGoals:Gimbert (1-0, min. 8), Nerea (1-1, min. 50) and Gimbert (2-1, min. 79)