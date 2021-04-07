Athletic Club – Deportivo Alavés de LaLiga Santander: Schedule and where to watch on TV

04/06/2021 at 11:15 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

As part of the Matchday 30 of LaLiga Santander 2020-2021, the Athletic club and the Deportivo Alavés they will face each other in the stadium San Mamés next Saturday.

Thus, in the first instance, those commanded by Marcelino Garcia Toral will come into confrontation with a recent history of two draws, one victory and one defeat, while the squad led by Javier Calleja placeholder image registers three losses and a draw throughout their last disputes.

On the other hand, it should be noted that the León team is in tenth position in the table with 35 points and +6 in its goal differential, so it is currently in the middle zone. Instead, the albiazules are in twentieth place with 23 points and -23 in terms of average number of targets and, therefore, at the bottom of the classification.

SCHEDULE AND WHERE TO SEE THE MATCH ON TV

The confrontation that will take place between the Athletic club and the Deportivo Alavés on the occasion of the LaLiga Santander Matchday 30 will take place on Saturday, April 10 at 4:15 p.m., and can be enjoyed in Spain through Movistar LaLiga.