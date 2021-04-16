Athletic Club – Barcelona of the Copa del Rey Final: schedule and where to watch on TV

04/16/2021 at 9:00 PM CEST

SPORT.es

The Copa del Rey comes to an end another year with a confrontation between two old acquaintances: Athletic club Y Barcelona. Thus, both teams will decide on the field who will take home the trophy after tough qualifying rounds.

The trajectory of Athletic Bilbao includes the victory over Real Betis after a tough game that they had to settle on penalties in the quarterfinals. Subsequently, they faced Levante in the semifinals, winning 3-2 in total goals.

For his part, Barcelona they defeated Granada 3-5 in the quarterfinals and came back from Sevilla from 2-0 to 2-3 in the second leg. Thus, the Barça has not been exempt from suffering until reaching this final.

Follow the entire Copa del Rey exclusively on DAZN. Subscribe now, you have a free trial month!

Be that as it may, it will be decided who takes the trophy home tomorrow, Saturday, April 17 at 9:30 p.m. from the Cartuja Stadium in Seville. In addition, it will be broadcast through Telecinco in the open. For his part DAZN will also broadcast the game. It is the leading platform in streaming and sports VOD, although it requires a subscription of 9.99 euros per month, you can make use of a free trial month.