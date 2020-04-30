Martín Merquelanz, a player who belongs to Real Sociedad but is on loan at Mirandés this season, was one of the great revelations of the Second Division until the halt due to the coronavirus. The attacker has signed 13 goals and 10 assists In the 33 games he has played between the League and the Cup, some brilliant numbers.

The San Sebastian club celebrates the step forward of its footballer, but there may be a problem on the horizon. Merquelanz has a contract until 2021, and after the first contacts take place to renew their relationship beyond that date, the player’s idea is to wait. He is in no rush to extend his contract, and the shadow of the Athletic Club it is elongated.

It is well known that the Bilbao club’s market is very limited, so any player who enters its parameters is closely followed and watched. This is the case of Merquelanz, whiche Alkorta acknowledges that he is following. Athletic’s sports director reveals that he has seen many Mirandés games led by Iraola, but in turn remarks that the attacker has a contract with Real until 2021, so it is not in his hand that the young man, whose clause is 50 million euros, you can change the air this summer.

«Martín is one more, he is in our orbit»

“We have the market we have and in any player who can wear the Athletic shirt we are interested and Martín is one more. Its normal. They are players in our orbit because we can sign them, not from the outside. But he has a contract with Real, we don’t have much to scratch », explains Alkorta in an interview for Onda Vasca.

“This has happened a lifetime, the same as we see players from the Real youth team, they see players from the Athletic youth team, it is normal,” insists the sports director, who explains how difficult his work is despite the fact that the market is more limited: «I have to be as vigilant or more than Monchi that nobody escapes me, that in the quarry everything is controlled, that nobody can go to another team, if there is someone in another quarry, that can sign, that I also have to try or talk to parents and representatives … ».