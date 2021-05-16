Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid: Goal by Nacho Fernández

After an intense first half scoreless, the Real Madrid the central defender opened the scoring against Athtletic de Bilbabo at the San Mamés Stadium; Nacho Fernández Iglesias was the one who put the Merengues forward.

The goal came at minute 68, when after a cross through the left meadow it could not be specified by Karim Benzema, the ball traveled through the area until it was at the feet of Casemiro, who was a strong and strong center.

The ball was fortuitously with the Merengue defender, who sent the ball to the bottom of the nets to put the momentary 1-0 in the game, which combined with the draw of Atlético de Madrid gives the momentary leadership of Real Madrid.

