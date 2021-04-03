Athletic Bilbao – Real Sociedad: schedule and where to watch the Copa del Rey final on TV and live online

Came the day. One year later, Athletic and Real society they will play the final of the King’s Cup 2019-20. Postponed by the coronavirus and postponed until it can be played with the public, although it will finally be played behind closed doors, the quintessential Basque derby will experience an exciting chapter this Saturday at La Cartuja in Seville. At stake is a title that both teams worked on last year, eliminating both Real Madrid and Barcelona in the quarterfinals.

The end of the King’s Cup 2020 it is played in Seville. The La Cartuja Stadium will host the Athletic-Real Sociedad, in which both teams will play the title, this Saturday, April 3. The meeting will begin at 9:30 p.m. The party will be directed by the Catalan referee Xavier Estrada Fernández, assisted in the VAR by Villanueva churches. In addition, the box will be attended by King Felipe VI.

Much has changed the two teams since they qualified for that final. What previously seemed more inclined in favor of the txuri-urdin, has been equalized in recent months, thanks to the level jump that the lions have made with the arrival of Marcelino to the bench and the doubts that have arisen in the Donostiarras in recent months .

The Athletic He returns to La Cartuja to contest what could be his second title of the season, after the Super Cup he won in January, beating Real Madrid in the semifinals and Barça in the final. In addition, it will be the first of the two Cup finals that he will play, because in 15 days he will play the one this season against the Catalans.

The arrival of Marcelino Garcia Toral the Bilbao bench has turned the game and the aspirations of the rojiblancos upside down. In a few months they have gone from being in the lower-middle zone of the table to peering into the Europa League squares and, above all, to fighting for titles. Since the arrival of the Asturian they have won nine games, drawn six and lost only three (two against Barcelona and one against Atlético).

His journey in the King’s Cup 19-20 started against Intercity Alicante, then they would beat Sestao River, Elche, Tenerife, Barcelona and Grenade. A year later, they will put the finishing touch on the competition against their greatest historical rival, Real Sociedad. The lions have only won two of the last eight derbies they have played, losing five of them.

In the case of Real society, the team arrives touched to the meeting, after going to the break with a tremendous win against Barça in Anoeta, where they lost 1-6. Five victories have been carried by Imanol so far in 2021, also counting with five draws and six defeats. Not good numbers for a team made to be at the top.

This Saturday, the San Sebastian team will have the opportunity to compensate against their greatest rival and win their first title in the elite of the last 34 years. After ditching last year of Becerril, Ceuta, Espanyol, Osasuna, Real Madrid and Mirandés, aspire to get their third Copa del Rey, after those achieved in 1909 and 1987.

The match can be seen on television on Telecinco and ETB 1. From one hour before the start of the match and until the conclusion, it can be followed through the website OKDIARY in the live online broadcast, with minute-by-minute comments on everything that happens in the game.