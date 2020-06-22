Program
Start
Final
Spectators
Compartir
Football: spanish league Ath.bilbao-r.betis
17:03
18:58
517,000
4.9%
The Simpson
14:45
15:11
422,000
3.9%
Copland Cinema
22:13
23:50
421,000
3.2%
Eclipsada doctor in the alps
23:23
24:18
388,000
3.1%
The Simpson
15:11
15:35
376,000
3.2%
Open range cinema
19:49
22:12
374,000
3.9%
Doctor in the Alps Lies and truths (2 …
22:33
23:23
358,000
2.7%
The Simpson
14:19
14:45
347,000
3.7%
Doctor in the alps Lies and truths
21:51
22:33
340,000
2.9%
Alpine Doctor Readjustments
21:03
21:51
340,000
3.4%
Program
Start
Final
Spectators
Compartir
The one that is coming A cloudy pinchito, an itv …
22:20
24:23
312,000
2.5%
The one that is coming A loving bear, some twins …
26:14
26:30
277,000
7.8%
The one that is coming A trainee apprentice, a …
24:23
26:14
270,000
3.8%
The one that is coming A passing clutch, a …
20:24
22:20
259,000
2.6%
The one that is coming A show-room, a government in …
14:45
16:34
245,000
2.1%
Program
Start
Final
Spectators
Compartir
Eclipsada alps doctor
23:23
24:18
388,000
3.1%
Doctor in the Alps Lies and truths (2 …
22:33
23:23
358,000
2.7%
Alpine Doctor Readjustments
21:03
21:51
340,000
3.4%
Doctor in the alps Lies and truths
21:51
22:33
340,000
2.9%
Doctor in the Alps Generosity
20:14
21:03
274,000
3.1%
Program
Start
Final
Spectators
Compartir
The Closer Serving the King
18:17
19:07
183,000
1.9%
The Closer Head
16:38
17:24
174,000
1.5%
Navy, criminal investigation Masquerade
21:50
22:31
168,000
1.4%
The Closer Serving the King (part 2)
19:07
19:59
167,000
1.9%
Navy, Navaja criminal investigation
22:31
23:17
166,000
1.3%
Program
Start
Final
Spectators
Compartir
Greg’s Daily Cinema: rodrick’s law
21:38
23:17
212,000
1.7%
Scooby doo 2 cinema unleashed
15:36
17:08
193,000
1.6%
The thunderman The thunderfurge
23:44
24:05
159,000
1.3%
The Thunderman Four heroes and a baby
21:11
21:33
158,000
1.6%
The Thunderman The girl with the fudge of the …
14:45
15:06
151,000
1.4%