Hundreds of footballers will be in limbo if the season ends beyond June 30, as contracts are signed until that date. FIFA and the clubs must seek solutions to these cases. In this situation are the footballers of the Athletic Beñat and San José, two heavyweights in the rojiblanco dressing room who have had the exit door open for a long time.

Both end their contract with the Basque club this season, so from January 1 they can negotiate and even reach an agreement with any club to join from next year. Neither one is having too much prominence with Garitano, and Athletic has not contacted them to extend their contracts, so that unless an unexpected turn their future does not go through San Mamés.

Stand by issues

The sports direction, now headed by Alkorta, communicated at the time that their cases would be dealt with in this already advanced campaign. However, there are no open conversations with either of them to renew, so if nothing changes, both midfielders will have to find a team. San José has eleven seasons in Athletic and Beñat eightSo they are two weight players whose outings would be important beyond the fact that he is not playing a leading role on the pitch.

If the season finally resumes after the coronavirus crisis, they will have one last chance to get on the train and win a renovation, but right now everything points to their coming out. Something similar happened last year with Susaeta, who finally chose to go to Australia. In addition, for the position of midfielder (also central) the club has on his agenda a former Athletic as Javi Martínez, whom in Germany they see far from Bayern Munich this summer.