Athletic Bilbao idol Aritz Aduriz on Wednesday announced his retirement from football at 39. The player who had a contract until the end of the season, hung up his boots early because of hip problems. The stoppage of the Spanish Championship due to the coronavirus pandemic also influenced the decision.

Aduriz is one of the main idols in Athletic Bilbao’s recent history (Photo: Disclosure / Athletic)

– The time has come. I mentioned many times that football leaves you before you leave it. Yesterday (Tuesday), doctors recommended that I go through the operating room, put on a prosthesis and try to face daily life as normally as possible – he said in a letter published on social networks.

The center forward was also unhappy with his physical condition and inability to help the team that is in the final of the King’s Cup.

– Unfortunately my body has said enough. I cannot help my colleagues as I would like and as they deserve. This is also the life of a professional athlete. Simple, very simple.

In addition to remembering the problems related to COVID-19 and asking for concern with social issues at the moment, Aduriz concludes his farewell in an exciting way.

– We will forget the endings dreamed, because we will have time to say goodbye. And yes, the time has come to say goodbye to this unforgettable and wonderful journey from beginning to end.

The number 20 was in his third spell at Athletic Bilbao and the longest of them, since he has been in the Basque team since 2012. The idol played 405 games for the team, scored 172 goals and gave 49 assists, besides being champion of a Super Cup from Spain.

