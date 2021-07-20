Athletic Bilbao: David’s dream

Athletic has followers in all parts of the world. Wherever you go you will find a fan of the Bilbao team. Switzerland is no exception. David

Galiandro

Prince He appeared at Athletic’s training session in the town of Abtwil dressed in a red-and-white jacket given to him by his aunt and ready to take a picture with his great idol, Iñaki

Williams, and get his shirt, something he finally achieved at the hotel where the people of Bilbao are staying, the Santispark.

This 20-year-old had already had the opportunity to be with the Bilbao striker the day before. “I was excited when I found out that Athletic was coming. Iñaki

Williams he was very nice. I went to the concentration hotel and took some pictures with him, ”says this Swiss-born fan, whose family comes from Calahorra. His grandparents are from this Riojan town. They moved to the Swiss country 35 years ago and have returned to Spain when they have taken retirement. “Now they miss being here,” he says. Diana, the mother of David, who was also born in Switzerland.

“My mother has instilled in me the feeling for Athletic,” acknowledges the young man, excited and at the same time nervous to see those who are his idols in person.

You only have one team to follow. Athletic. “I’m not interested in St. Gallen at all. I watch all the rojiblanco games I can on television ”, he adds. How could it be otherwise, he was on Saturday at the Kybunkpark stadium watching the lions’ match against the local team live. Those of Marcelino they fell 2-1 to a more rolling rival, with more competition rhythm as corresponds to a team that is about to start the Swiss Super League. “It was the first preseason game for Athletic,” he apologizes. David, an electrician by profession.

His second favorite player of the rojiblanca squad is Iker

Muniain – “He’s a genius” – and he also has a predilection for Unai

Simon, which is now concentrated with the Spanish team to play the Tokyo Olympics. The Murgia goalkeeper made a mistake at the beginning of the Eurocup, but then he rehabilitated himself with worthwhile interventions to become one of the best players in the Red: “It does not matter the failure against Croatia.”

The rojiblancos start the league on August 16 with a visit to Elche at the Martínez Valero. Then the moment of truth will come: “I would like Athletic to qualify for Europe. It has possibilities, although it has a lot of competition with Barça, Madrid, Atlético… ”.