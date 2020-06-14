Athletic Club and Atlético de Madrid meet this Sunday in San Mamés in the most classic of LaLiga’s rojiblancos duels, historically a powerful pulse between two teams united by their roots, but this time within an unknown panorama and a determining stretch, with the uncertainty of so long without competing, of accelerated physical preparation and objectives still pending to be solved.

06/14/2020 at 08:56

CEST

At startup on the local computer the post-Aduriz era after the recent withdrawal of the eternal international battering ram, the game puts a lot at stake in the beginning of the eleven-day sprint in which both need to overcome: Atlético to the Champions League, from which they are two places, but only one point; and Athletic until the Europa League, which, after Valencia’s draw on Friday, has six points and still three positions away.

Atlético is restless. Never before in each of the seven complete seasons of the Diego Simeone era had he reached such a point in the competition, matchday 28, without having yet resolved the fundamental objective: qualification for the Champions League. It is a vital challenge for the rojiblanco team. In seven years it has contributed 419.8 million euros of income; 78.5 for example this course, when a rival is still awaiting in the quarterfinals.

Not entering the Champions League would be a blow to him, economically and sports, even more after the impact that the covid-19 has had for all the clubs. For him, for example, the five closed-door meetings at the Wanda Metropolitano reduce 15 million of the expected income in his budget. You need to be in the highest European tournament every year.

And more now, just when the assault on the first four places of the table is more uncertain and when more irregularity has presented throughout this exercise, in its worst season at this point with Simeone. Never before had he produced so few points, 45; He had not won so few games, 11, nor had he scored so few goals: 31.

Are data below expectations and of his precedents that come together in his current sixth position, one point from the fourth, Real Sociedad, and five from third, Sevilla, who have played one more game. Above, both Barcelona and Real Madrid are unattainable for the current Atletico course, which returns to the competition three months and three days after its remembered feat at Anfield: the 2-3 with which he defeated Liverpool in the League. of Champions.

After a month and five days of preparation, of 26 trainings from May 9 to this Saturday, Atlético restarts as a visitor, just the handicap that has most reduced him in this League: he has only won in three of his thirteen outings. He has added 16 of 39 points. Not even half of those who have played away from the Wanda Metropolitano. A deficit that will only be assumed if you immediately recompose your figure at home.

San Mamés is a litmus test for his team, but also for Diego Costa, questioned by his current course, undoubtedly below expectations, but with all the confidence of Simeone. He has scored seven goals in two seasons, limited to 40 games between injuries and penalties.

He is chosen to be the initial offensive reference in Bilbao, ahead of Morata, alternate. “I can’t waste the two together when I don’t have a team prepared in the best way to sustain those two forwards“Simeone explained in this regard, that in that demarcation the loss of Joao Félix, sanctioned, apart from Sime Vrsaljko and Felipe Monteiro.

The Brazilian central defender, indisputable in the eleven before the break, does not travel to Bilbao because “he needs a longer preparation time to have his best level” due to his height and strength, according to the coach.

Even if Angel Correa He has recovered since Thursday from a muscle injury that kept him two weeks off, Next to Costa will play Marcos Llorente, who increases his status in the lineups and his positions on the field, from the right side to the front. At Anfield he scored two goals and scored another, with his speed, his driving and his accurate shot, which make him a starter in Bilbao.

It is the resource of Simeone to complete the attack against Athletic Club. They also break into eleven Yannick Carrasco down the left wing and José María Giménez in the center of the defense, where the Uruguayan has not been on the starting team since January 12. Five months ago. There are no more changes regarding Anfield’s eleven, of which Jan Oblak, Kieran Trippier, Renan Lodi, Stefan Savic, Saúl Ñíguez, Thomas Partey and Koke Resurrección remain, in addition to Diego Costa.

Opposite, in their European comeback, which is presumed epic, Athletic will not be able to count on its scorer, his reference and even his talisman of the last decade: Aritz Aduriz, who already limped to confinement due to a hip injury that told him enough to stop and forced him to close at 39 one of the most brilliant careers of a footballer in his thirties.

The Bilbao fans will no longer be able to dream that Aduriz, even without much time, will hook a Chilean media to remember as he did to beat a colossus like Messi’s Barcelona this season; or to help with their mere presence on the field of play to clear the path to a new Cup final.

His photo caught on the net, after the goal of Iñaki Williams Also to Barça in the quarterfinals of the Cup, as their Chilean league and goals and goals throughout a prodigious decade, will remain decades in the unconscious of the ‘athleticzales’.

But it’s not only missing Aduriz to Gaizka Garitano for this Sunday’s game, since who is called to replace him in the medium or long term, the ‘Buffalo’ Asier Villalibre, has been injured and will be low. Inigo Lekue, in doubt due to a muscle injury that is already in its last recovery phase, has entered the call for 23 players.

The technician also recovers Oscar de Marcos for a clash in which no news is expected in a more than predictable eleven and in which the only question, if any, is whether he will play with a defense of four or three central defenders.

If he leaves with four behind, as it seems, Iñigo Córdoba will be the extreme left; if he chooses three centrals, his friend Unai Núñez will be placed between Yeray Álvarez and Iñigo Martínez.

They will complete eleven Unai Simon under sticks; Ander Capa and Yuri Berchiche on the sides; Dani Garcia and Mikel Vesga in the double pivot; and Iker Muniain, Iñaki Williams and Raúl García, is already doing ‘ Aduriz‘, in attack.

– Probable alignments:

Athletic: Unai Simón; Ander, Yeray, Iñigo Martínez, Yuri; Dani García, Vesga; Williams, Muniain, Córdoba; and Raúl García.

Atlético de Madrid: Oblak; Trippier, Savic, Giménez, Lodi; Koke, Thomas, Saúl, Carrasco; Marcos Llorente and Diego Costa.

Referee: José Luis González González (Committee of Castilla y León).

Stadium: San Mamés.

Time: 14.00.