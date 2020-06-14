The ball rolls again for Athletic and Atlético de Madrid. Both sets will be measured in a classic of the League in San Mamés with the intention of getting the three points to continue dreaming about their goals. The locals, to continue aspiring to the Europa League, while those of Cholo Simeone want to end the season in Champions League positions yes or yes.

Atlético de Madrid comes to this match after the Anfield machado. It’s been three months since that epic night in which the men of Cholo Simeone went up 2-0, winning 2-3 to get into the quarterfinals of the Champions League. Shock in which Marcos Llorente stood out and which aims to start in San Mamés in an unusual area: that of playmaker or coupling.

There are eleven games left in the Santander League and the men of Cholo Simeone, sixth in the standings, will see each match as a real final. At the club they expect no less than finishing third or fourth in order to have a place in the next edition of the Champions League, an important point for the entity’s economy after the economic crisis that the coronavirus pandemic will leave.

Joao Félix will be the great loss in the Cholo team. The Portuguese must comply with the sanction and may not be in San Mamés. One who is already training with the group and will be able to be is Ángel Correa, but with whom he will foreseeably not risk taking into account the number of games that Atlético has ahead and, above all, to avoid those plagues of injuries that are plaguing mattresses during the last seasons.

In front they will have an Athletic that come with good news and bad news. Starting with the second one, they will not be able to count on Artiz Aduriz, who hung the boots during the confinement. The former striker could not take it anymore and had to announce his retirement. Against, the great news in San Mamés is the renewal of Gaizka Garitano, who will continue to lead the rojiblanca ship next season.

As for soccer, Athletic is tenth in the League and is five points from seventh place, which this year will give a passport to the Europa League thanks to the postponement of the final of the King’s Cup by the people of Bilbao against Real Sociedad so that there would be an audience. This is a golden opportunity for the rojiblancos, although they are aware of the competition they will have, and that is why they are clear that it is necessary to try to add three by three, starting to do so against Atlético de Madrid.

