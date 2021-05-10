Athletic announces Herrerín’s departure after eight seasons at the club

With almost 120 games

Athletic Club has informed this Monday that it will not renew the contract of goalkeeper Iago Herrerín, who will leave the Basque team after years of seasons. Herrerín, 33, ends his relationship with Athletic on June 30.

The Bilbao goalkeeper has played 119 games as a rojiblanco, 37 of them in the Europa League and 26 in the Copa del Rey. He was the starting goalkeeper in the 2015 Cup final at the Camp Nou against FC Barcelona under the command of Ernesto Valverde, and belonged to the squads that won the last two Spanish Super Cups, Athletic has indicated on its website.

Formed in Lezama, Herrerín played six campaigns in Second B in the ranks of Barakaldo, Bilbao Athletic and Atlético B). He signed for Numancia and from there he returned to the Athletic first team in the 2013-14 season, with a loan to CD Leganés in between. Among other things, he will be remembered as the starting goalkeeper at the inauguration of the new San Mamés in the match against Celta.

Iago Herrerín will leave Athletic Club at the end of the season. 8 seasons and 119 games as a lion. Eskerrik asko eta zorte on, Iago‼ ️ ​​# AthleticClub pic.twitter.com/ui7pglEAbs – Athletic Club (@AthleticClub) May 10, 2021

