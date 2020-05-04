TheAthletic Cluband theReal societyThey have issued a joint statement on Monday to request that the final of the Copa del Rey, suspended without a date due to the health crisis, be played with the public and at “a future date”, despite the fact that the resumption has not yet been approved of any competition.

“The presidents of Athletic Club and Real Sociedad, finalist clubs in the Copa del Rey Championship for the 2019-2020 season, after meeting with the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, have agreed to request theRFEFthat the Cup Final can be held publicly and officially, open door, at a future date to be determined by agreement between the three parties, “reads the text agreed by both entities.

In this sense, they recall that “the desire and the will of both clubs has always been, now and before, to play the final with the presence” of their “fans.” “It is what we would like the most.cup finalwith our hobbies in the stands “, they emphasize, asking the RFEF to guarantee that the final” will be played as an official competition and will be considered an official title “.

“For this, they have requested the RFEF General Secretariat that the Delegate Commission of the RFEF General Assembly, whose next meeting will be held onFriday May 8, 2020, take a calendar modification agreement that enables the Cup final to be held as an official title with the support and warmth of the fans of both teams, “they highlight.

With this decision, the desire of theBasque clubsis “to value one of the most prestigious and traditional sporting events that can be played in world football, unique in this edition and to do it together with its followers, followers, subscribers, subscribers, partners and partners, the true essence and the raison d’être of this wonderful sport. “

.