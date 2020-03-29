Despite the uncertainty about the coronavirus health alert, Athletic Club and Real Sociedad they don’t even want to imagine that the final of the Copa del Rey do not plan to celebrate due to the Covid-19 pandemic. From both teams they are released with relative optimism. They trust that the derby will be played in La Cartuja de Sevilla, and they also believe that will celebrate open door, being a party for both hobbies.

Obviously, when is somewhat difficult to predict. Neither the RFEF nor the League know yet if the competitions will resume, so it is difficult to dare to talk about dates. The Euro Cup has been postponed to prioritize domestic championships and European tournaments, so the idea is for both the League and the King’s Cup to resume. The positive thing about the KO tournament is that there is only one game left, the grand final, hence the margin of action is much greater. This Sunday, several Basque media even target the possibility of the final being played on Thursday July 26.

“I am hopeful that the competition can be resumed. We all want everything to return to normal as soon as possible. I would like the League to end and play the Cup finals, but everything happens because there is well-being in the people. Now the priority is health and we do not set a date, “he said recently. Iñaki Williams, who wouldn’t mind playing in the summer. What he would not like is for the final to be played without an audience: «Final behind closed doors? I would not like it because people deserve to go to the final. People have been waiting for many years to see that Athletic become champion again and we are nourished by our hobby. I hope and wish that our fans can be in Seville ».