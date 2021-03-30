Athletic and Real fans are asked to ‘head’

Mar 30, 2021 at 6:47 PM CEST

The Basque Government has promoted a video, in collaboration with Athletic Club and Real Sociedad, in which The fans of both teams are called to “enjoy themselves” and avoid crowds on the occasion of the final of the Copa del Rey next Saturday.

The Minister of Health, Gotzone sagardui, has presented at a press conference after the Governing Council this video in which toilets and players from both teams such as Zaldua and Remiro from Real Sociedad, and Yeray and Ibai from Athletic participate.

The aim of this video, whose motto is “Cheer with your heart, enjoy with your head”, is to make the population and especially the fans of both teams aware of the current reality and avoid crowds when enjoying this event.

Sagardui has acknowledged that he would have liked this final to be held in other circumstances and she has been convinced that the mobilization of the Basque fans and the subsequent celebration would have been “spectacular”, but has remarked that at the moment this match must “live it with the heart but play it with the head”.

“We must avoid crowds” reiterated the counselor, who with a double meaning recalled that “this cup stays at home.”