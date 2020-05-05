Jokin Aperribay and Aitor Elizegi, presidents of Real Sociedad and Athletic Club, finalists of the Copa del Rey have requested the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) that this Cup final, postponed from its first date, April 18, by the COVID-19 pandemic, “can be celebrated with public”.

05/04/2020

On at 18:25

CEST

EFE

In a joint statement from the two Basque clubs, both leaders, “after meeting with the president of the RFEF”, Luis Rubiales, have requested that “the Cup final can be held with the public and officially, open door, in an upcoming date to be determined by agreement between the three parties. “

“The desire and will of both clubs has always been, now and before, to play the final with the presence of our fans and fans. It is what we would like most. A Cup Final with our fans in the stands,” continues the release.

At the same time, Real Sociedad and Athletic Club “want the Royal Spanish Football Federation to guarantee that the Cup Final will be played as an official competition and will be considered an official title.”

For this, “they have requested the General Secretariat of the RFEF that the Delegate Commission of the General Assembly of the RFEF, whose next meeting will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020, take an agreement to modify the schedule that enables the Final Cup can be celebrated as an official title with the support and warmth of the fans of both teams. “

With this decision, Real Sociedad and Athletic Club “want to value one of the most prestigious and traditional sporting events that can be played in world football, unique in this edition, and to do so together with their followers, followers, subscribers , subscribers, partners and partners, the true essence and raison d’être of this wonderful sport. “

