Athletic already feels the warmth of its fans in Lezama

The players of the Athletic they already feel the warmth of their fans. At the moment Lezama and soon, in San Mamés. The public has returned this afternoon to the rojiblancas facilities to continue training after 16 months. The last time was on March 6, 2020, then the pandemic that changed our lives would break out.

There was an ovation from the fans when the lions stepped onto the pitch to certify the reunion. The public has witnessed in Lezama the last of the three sessions you have ordered Marcelino for today after the return from the stage in Swiss. A total of 140 people have gathered, although the maximum allowed is 152 and they have followed the social and health measures established in the protocol of the Athletic and the recommendations of the Basque government. It will be the only training session of the week with the possibility of people accessing it.

In sports, the second phase of the summer begins. Yeray, who withdrew with some discomfort in front of the Dortmund, has not been in the green. Either Unai lopez, Muniain nor the injured Nolaskoain, Cordova Y Kodro. The rhyme does not stop and tomorrow he will play another triple session in Lezama.

Family photo of the lions with the fans before starting training. PHOTO: Juan Echeverría