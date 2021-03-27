Athletes with the most Olympic medals in history

A historical tour of the athletes who have the most Olympic medals: learn about their achievements, feats and other details of these sports figures.

There is less and less time for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games to start, after they were postponed last year by the coronavirus pandemic. In the environment it can already be perceived that the Olympic joust is imminent. And so we want to talk about athletes who have won the most Olympic medals in history. Standing on the podium and listening to their national anthem must be one of the greatest joys in the history of an athlete, whatever their sport and discipline. Learn about the history of these 10 athletes who have written their names in the history of Olympism.

Carl Lewis (United States), legend among athletes with the most Olympic medals

Total Medals: 10

His specialty was long jump and speed tests where he was invincible. That is why they nicknamed him “The son of the Wind”. In the four Olympic Games in which he participated (Los Angeles 1984, Seoul 1988, Barcelona 1992 and Atlanta 1996) he obtained 10 Olympic medals, 9 of them of gold and one of silver. A legend of world sport who was recognized as IAAF Athlete of the Year twice (1988 and 1991), Jesse Owens Award (1982 and 1991) and the Prince of Asturias Award for Sports in 1996.

Mark Spitz (United States)

Total Medals: 11

In Munich 1972, this American swimmer obtained seven gold medals, a record that took many years to break. Received the Sullivan Howard Award in the year 1971 and the swimmer of the year award in 1972, thanks to his extraordinary role in Munich. It is one of the most famous swimmers of all time and a reference when we talk about athletes who have the most Olympic medals. Surprisingly, he retired at age 22 to pursue real estate.

Matt Biondi (United States)

Total Medals: 11

In his career as an Olympic athlete (he participated in Los Angeles 1984, Seoul 1988 and Barcelona 1992) Biondi obtained 8 gold medals, 2 silver and 1 bronze. After 1992 he practically retired from competition. Matt Biondi is listed as the best swimmer of the 80s. He is also remembered for his charisma and sportsmanship in and out of the pools. He lives in Hawaii and is currently engaged in swimmer training.

Jenny Thompson (United States)

Total Medals: 12

Former professional swimmer who won Olympic gold eight times, in addition to hanging three silver and one bronze medals. Jenny’s successful career began at age 14 when in 1987 she was world champion in short pool in 100 freestyle and 100 butterfly, obtaining the world record in the latter. She is the American swimmer and athlete who to date holds the record for more medals obtained in Olympic Games. To this we must add that Thompson won 14 medals in world championships, 34 in Pan Pacific Championships, and a total of 81 medals in international competitions. Unquestionable quality within the list of athletes with the most Olympic medals.

Sawao Kato (Japan)

Total Medals: 12

Is he Most Laureate Japanese Athlete in the history of the Olympic Games: 8 gold medals, 3 silver and one bronze. Kato was part of those years when Japan and the Soviet Union were immersed in the domain of gymnastics worldwide. This sporting battle stood out from 1952, the year in which the Japanese returned to the Olympic Games after World War II, until the 1980 Olympic Games in Moscow. His debut was at the 1968 Olympic Games in Mexico and from that moment the world realized its enormous quality.

Bjørn Dæhlie (Norway), ski legend among athletes with the most Olympic medals

Total Medals: 12

This cross-country ski specialist is one of the most recognized athletes in his nation. In total, you have won 12 medals in the Winter Olympics: 8 gold and 4 silver. To give us an idea of ​​the broad quality of Daehlie, there is an impressive statistic: won more than a third of all international races cross-country events that took place in the 1990s.

Birgit Fischer (Germany)

Total Medals: 12

Between 1980 and 2004, the period of her activity as an Olympic athlete, the German canoeist, whose specialty was calm waters, managed to 8 gold and 4 silver medals. He is still remembered as one of the most outstanding athletes in German lands. Fischer also achieved an impressive mark when de 1979 to 1987 achieved 16 gold medals in the World Championships of the specialty.

Paavo Nurmi (Finland)

Total Medals: 12

Considered one of the Finnish long-distance runners of all time, Nurmi participated in three Olympics (Antwerp 1920, Paris 1924 and Amsterdam 1928). In them he obtained 9 gold and 3 silver medals. His debut as an Olympian was at the 1920 Antwerp Olympic Games. In recognition of his career, Nurmi lit the Olympic cauldron for the Helsinki Olympics in 1952.

Takashi Ono (Japan)

Total medals: 13

Japanese gymnast who shone in both individual and team competition. Won two gold medals when the Japanese took up the team competition in Rome 1960, and again in 1964 before his audience in Tokyo. Also got another three golds during his Olympic career: two in horizontal bar and one in jump. To the above, it must be added that this figure of the artistic gymnastics of his country He obtained seven medals between the 1958 Moscow World Cup and the 1962 Prague World Cup.

Boris Shakhlin (Russia)

Total medals: 13

Nicknamed the “Iron Man”, Shakhlin was the only athlete to win four gold medals at the Olympics of Rome 1960. His record in the Olympic Games is 7 gold, 4 silver and 2 bronze medals. In addition to this, he was World and European Champion on six occasions. “No one remembers seeing Shakhlin fall off an apparatus,” the International Gymnastics Federation said in the 2008 obituary published in the New York Times on the day of the gymnast’s death.

Edoardo Mangiarotti (Italy)

Total medals: 13

Fencing has its highest representative in Edoardo Mangiarotti, Italian athlete who belongs to the select group of athletes with the most Olympic medals in history. Between 1936 and 1960, participated in five Olympic Games (Berlin 1936, London 1948, Helsinki 1952, Melbourne 1956 and Rome 1960), obtaining a total of 13 medals, distributed as follows: 6 gold, 5 silver and 2 bronze. In addition to that, he won 24 medals at the World Fencing Championships between 1937 and 1958.

Nikolai Andrianov (Russia)

Total Medals: 15

The artistic gymnastics was taken to another level by this Soviet athlete, winner of seven gold medals between the Olympic events of 1972 and 1980. The rest of his winners in Olympic Games contemplate 5 silver and 3 bronze. After Moscow 1980, the gymnast retired from competitions to become a coach. He was in charge of the Japanese gymnastics team from 1994 to 2002 when he returned to his native country.

Marit Bjørgen (Norway)

Total Medals: 15

When we talk about the best athlete at the Winter Olympics we have to refer to this athlete, who from 2002 to 2018 hung a total of 15 Olympic medals to the neck. Eight of them were gold; the rest: 4 silver and 3 bronze in various disciplines of cross-country skiing. It should be added that between 2003 and 2017, he won 26 medals at the Nordic Ski World Championships.

Larisa Latynina (Ukraine)

Total Medals: 18

This Ukrainian-born gymnast is the female athlete with the most Olympic medals in history. Between 1956 and 1964 he obtained 9 gold medals, 5 silver and 4 bronze. For several years she was the athlete with the most medals to her credit, record that was surpassed by Michael Phelps in the 2012 London Olympics.

Michael Phelps (United States), the king of athletes with the most Olympic medals

Total Medals: 28

The former American swimmer tops the list of athletes with the most Olympic medals. Has a total of 28. His record is 23 gold, 3 silver and 2 bronze. In the history of the Olympic Games no one has won more gold medals, but Phelps also holds the record for plus gold medals in individual events (13) and more Olympic medals in men’s events (15). Not for nothing is it nicknamed “The Baltimore Bullet.” Impressive.

NOTE: The list includes the Summer and Winter Olympics.

