Athletes with ICD: an important tool to prevent sudden death from cardiac arrest

The Spanish Society of Cardiology (SEC), through its Sports Cardiology Working Group, clarify that having an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (DAI), like the one implanted by Danish footballer Christian Eriksen, does not prohibit or authorize physical activity. “It is known that he has undergone an intervention for ICD implantation, but we do not know the underlying disease that has motivated his indication; therefore, we must be very cautious when talking about whether or not the player will be able to continue playing soccer, ”says Dr. Amelia Carro, coordinator of the SEC’s Sports Cardiology Working Group.

And it is that, in the new Sports Cardiology Guidelines, “what conditions the aptitude for the performance of recreational / competitive sports in carriers of devices (ICD and pacemakers) is the type of underlying disease, its risk gradation in terms of to the development of arrhythmias / sudden death, and not the presence of the device itself ”. The cardiology specialist explains that It must also be taken into account if the disease meets stability criteria and / or is under adequate treatment. “In diseases in which high intensity / competitive activity contributes to clinical progression, continuation is discouraged, even with an ICD; this would be the case of arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy ”.

Athletes who continue with high intensity / competitive sports are at risk of shock. 30-40% of those who suffer discharges while exercising abandon, at least temporarily, their activity, due to the fear and psychological impact that it entails. “The shocks can be appropriate (when they occur in the presence of a malignant arrhythmia) or inappropriate (when the rhythm that triggers them is not a malignant arrhythmia)”, explains Dr. Carro. Sometimes it is the exercise-related sinus tachycardia itself that triggers an ICD shock: “Inappropriate shocks may require reprogramming of device parameters,” says the cardiologist.

In addition, it must be taken into account that a blow to the implant area can injure the device, so caution must be exercised in sports with risk of impact. On the other hand, the risk of loss of consciousness at the time the arrhythmia appears, until the ICD detects and treats it. For this reason, motor sports, related to diving, climbing or even road cycling, are considered risky for the athlete with ICD. Taking into account all these factors, “the decision whether or not a person with an ICD can continue in highly competitive sport must always be agreed between the medical team and the athlete,” recalls Dr. Carro, who assures that no However, that “the fact of not being able to compete does not amount to physical inactivity”.

The cardiology specialist remarks: “Physical activity is good for health and we always have to promote it. What we have to do is find the type of activity that is good for each person. It is not the sport that kills, it is the disease ”.

When is an ICD implantation indicated?

Primary prevention: there has been no malignant arrhythmia, but the individual has a disease or risk criteria for its development (family history of risk cardiomyopathy / channelopathy and / or sudden death, electrocardiographic markers, genetic variants, ventricular dysfunction, etc.)Secondary preventionThe individual has suffered a malignant arrhythmia (ventricular tachycardia, ventricular fibrillation), unexplained syncope, or sudden death. In these individuals, the risk of recurrence is so high that a defibrillator is considered necessary.

Among the diseases that lead to the implantation of an ICD, the following stand out:

Primary cardiomyopathies (usually have a genetic basis): hypertrophic, dilated, arrhythmogenic, non-compacted cardiomyopathy, etc. Secondary cardiomyopathies (preceded by a disease that leaves a sequel or scar): after myocardial infarction, myocarditis, sarcoidosis, etc. diseases that trigger arrhythmias in the absence of structural alteration): Brugada syndrome, long QT / short QT syndrome, catecholaminergic ventricular tachycardia, etc.