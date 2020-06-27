We are not used to seeing many of the athletes talk about your sexual orientation. Although there are disciplines in which some have no problem when it comes to openly talking about their homosexuality, in others, such as soccer or men’s basketball, few cases are known.

In the week of LGTBI prideWe remember athletes who do not hide their homosexuality and who have taken the sometimes difficult step of recognizing it. We are closer to the cases of Spanish as Víctor Gutiérrez, water polo player; the skater Javier Raya or the handball player Marta Mangué, but there are cases of names of relevance in the history of sport such as Navratilova, Rapinoe or Ian Thorpe.