Romário and Lucas Braga, who competed for Paulistão for Mirassol and Inter de Limeira, respectively, have chances of being reinstated to the main team of Peixe

With the financial difficulties exacerbated by the pandemic of the new coronavirus, the trend is that Santos will not go to the market in 2020. With this, the team should give new opportunities to players that had not been used and recently returned from loans.

Hired in 2017, Romário played only two games with the Santos shirt (Photo: Ivan Storti / Santos FC)

Photo: Lance!

The main cases are left-back Romário and striker Lucas Braga. The first was hired during the management of ex-president Modesto Roma Jr., in 2017, never had a follow-up by Peixe and accumulated loans, the most recent for Mirassol, where he played in the Paulista Championship and had a good performance, mainly defensive. only one player in the position, Felipe Jonatan, the Santos Football Department monitors the market in search of another name for the sector, but admits that it would only be able to bring a new side, if it is on loan and respecting a salary cap. This increases the chances that Romário will be definitively integrated into the Santos squad. Part of the board is in favor of the idea.

Lucas Braga is a bet for the season sequence of Alvinegro Praiano. The striker arrived at Santos in June 2019, but, until then, he was used only in team B. He stood out in this Paulistão by Inter de Limeira and should be used in the main team in the resumption of national football.

At Rádio Futebol Interior, the athlete said he was prepared to play for Santos.

– Since the middle of last year I have been prepared for when that moment arrives. I had two loans and I feel much more prepared than when I arrived – he said.

Peixe has refused attacks from other clubs, even Serie A, to count on the player. In recent contact with L !, the president of Guarani, Ricardo Moisés, admitted interest in the striker, but denied that he had made any proposals. Santos also denies any official contact from another club for Braga.

See too:

The medallions that could strengthen Brazilian clubs