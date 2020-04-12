The coronavirus crisis has unleashed a wave of criticism of the government in coalition formed by PSOE and Podemos for its management of the coronavirus crisis. In the world of sports, there have been few who have expressed their disagreement with the performance of Pedro Sánchez and his team. The last to join the attacks has been the golfer Miguel Ángel Jiménez, who has not hesitated to request the resignation of the Executive “For having deceived us.”

But Jiménez has been only the last of the numerous figures in our sport who do not approve of the way in which Sánchez and Iglesias have acted in recent weeks. Others like Nani Roma, Pepe Reina, García Calvo or Feliciano López have also given their point of view on the management of the pandemic crisis, criticizing them for their lack of foresight.

«If you are responsible for the protection costs, you have to make a forecast seeing what has happened in Italy, “said Rome. The two-time Dakar champion also attacked those who criticize Amancio Ortega for his donations.

Fernando Alonso He also did not want to miss the opportunity to react to the measures adopted by the Government: “I am stunned, that we will react as the health emergency evolves”. But one of the hardest, without a doubt was García Calvo. The former Atlético de Madrid player he called Vice President Iglesias “scum”.

In the world of tennis, Feliciano López He called the Government of “Soulless rats” and accused them of having “little shame.” Fernando Verdasco He also manifested himself on the networks by sharing a Vox video and adding “I do not believe what my eyes see”, referring to a few words by Fernando Simón.

“They are making a fool of themselves day after day …”

In soccer, one of the standard bearers in the criticism of Sánchez has been Pepe Reina. The current Aston Villa goalkeeper showed on Twitter his disagreement with the Government: “It really is a shame! They are making a fool of themselves day after day … AMAZING! ».

Nor was he left behind Alfonso Reyes. The president of the Association of Professional Basketball Players and brother of the Real Madrid basketball captain was even censured by Twitter. After suffering coronavirus, the former player, in an interview for OKDIARIO, stated that “We must not leave the government to those who do not know how to be responsible”.