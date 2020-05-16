The president’s veto Jair Bolsonaro the inclusion of professionals related to sports in the list of beneficiaries of R $ 600 emergency aid during the pandemic of the new coronavirus caused revolt in athletes and athletes. They mobilized to try to reverse the decision. The sanction was published last Friday in the Official Diary of the Union.

The president vetoed the extension of the benefit to informal professionals who are not registered in the Single Registry. The National Congress specified professions that would be able to receive R $ 600 from the government, like professionals who work with sports. More than 50 categories of informal low-income workers went unpaid. Only the inclusion of mothers under the age of 18 remained without a veto.

In justification to stop the changes, the government said that the proposed law violated the principle of isonomy by privileging some professions over others. The Executive also informed that Congress did not specify the source of the budget or the impact of increased spending on public accounts.

With the decision prejudicial to athletes and athletes, the Union of Athletes of SP created a petition against this veto. The organization says that “it will not be silent in the face of this decision” and promised that “it will fight for the largest number of signatures to reach Brasilia”.

The law came into force with the sanction and the vetoes will have to be analyzed by Congress, which has 30 days to decide on the veto and its vote. Parliamentarians can maintain or overturn Bolsonaro’s decision. It takes an absolute majority in the vote to overturn the presidential veto and legal change without government approval. Therefore, 257 in the Chamber and 41 in the Senate are needed.

The bill (PL 873/2020) is authored by Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AC). The expansion of the list of beneficiaries was only recently discussed so as not to delay the distribution of emergency aid. During the processing of the new project in the Senate, the text received an amendment that includes athletes and other professionals who work with sports, authored by the senator and former volleyball player, Leila Barros.

