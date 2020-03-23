Athletes harmed by suspension

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics have been postponed after the IOC considered that it was impossible for the Olympics to be held normally due to the health crisis that the whole planet is suffering due to the coronavirus.

Despite the postponement will allow reaching all athletes on equal terms and with normal training routines, others are also affected. One of the clearest cases is that of Raúl Entrerríos, captain of the Hispanics. The Asturian will retire at the end of the season, so after finishing this course you will not be active and would not be in Tokyo 2020.

Nor should we forget the Spanish basketball team, champion of the China World Cup. Like handball, they form a fairly veteran core who could be affected by this postponement of the Olympic Games. Despite this drawback, the one that could see the light is Pau Gasol, since the NBA’s two-ring champion missed the World Cup and could reach Tokyo.

We also value the situation of Alejandro Valverde, who wanted a medal in Tokyo 2020 to put the icing on his successful career. The Murcian cyclist was focused on the Olympic Games and his postponement is a severe setback for El Bala. In addition, there are other national athletes such as Saúl Craviotto, Mireia Belmonte, Lydia Valentín or Javier Gómez Noya to which a few months and even a year of postponement of the Olympic Games can take its toll.

As soon as to soccer, the U-23 that attends the Olympics could be affected by the dates of birth. Some of those affected could be Dani Ceballos or Fabián, but it would be necessary to wait if the IOC maintains the birth dates that were established for Tokyo 2020, which would be a greater relief for Luis de la Fuente.

Regarding foreign athletes highlights Roger Federer. The Swiss tennis player, like the rest, could come well from his latest injuries, but age will be a determining factor in what he says will be the last Olympic Games in Basel.