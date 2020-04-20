Despite the attempts to “minimize the climate contrary to the Government” in the network of which the number two of the Civil Guard spoke, the government in coalition of Pedro Sánchez and Pablo Iglesias is receiving much criticism from a large number of athletes Spaniards for the management of the coronavirus crisis, which already leaves more than 200,000 infected with COVID-19 in Spain this Monday, April 20.

Athletes of all disciplines. Active or already retired. Many agree on one point: the Government is not up to the task of managing the coronavirus crisis, which leaves Spain as the country most affected by those affected by the coronavirus and with more than 200,000 infected this Monday, 20 April. Far from keeping quiet, athletes like Fernando Verdasco, Nani Roma or Miguel Ángel Jiménez They have made public their rejection of the way of managing Pedro Sánchez and Pablo Iglesias.

Stop laughing and take advantage of those most in need !! #GovernmentLamentable pic.twitter.com/id1BUeowG2 – Fernando Verdasco (@FerVerdasco) April 19, 2020

«Stop laughing and take advantage of those most in need !! Regrettable Government », Fernando Verdasco recently said on his Twitter account with a photograph denouncing the lack of tests for health personnel. The Madrid tennis player maintains a fairly critical position with the management of Pedro Sánchez and his team with the coronavirus crisis, although he is not the only one in his sport. Feliciano López or Nico Almagro they have also stoked certain behaviors on several occasions, calling the government “soulless rats” or “deniers”.

«You are boring, Pedrito! We already know the data, and what citizens are doing too. Good evening, “published a few days ago Roberto Soldado, Granada player, in his Instragram Stories after one of the appearances of the Prime Minister. Much more direct has been Iván Campo, ex of Real Madrid. «Until you hear them (egg emoticon) so much falsehood and lies He continues of all the politicians of Spain to put his medal knowing that a world pandemic was coming and they haven’t moved a fucking finger and it gets worse every day because of their fucking inconsistency and incompetence », published the former defense.

Until the 🥚 to listen to so much falsehood and continuous lie of all the politicians of Spain to put their medal knowing that a global pandemic was coming and they have not moved a fucking finger and every day it gets worse because of their fucking inconsistency and incompetence. – Ivan Campo (@ivan_campo) March 22, 2020

That delay in the government’s reaction is what the pilot also criticized Nani Roma. “If you are responsible for the protection costs, you have to make a forecast when you see what has happened in Italy,” he said in an interview with Cadena Cope. Most decisive was the golfer Miguel Ángel Jiménez who urged a “complete resignation” of the Government for having “deceived” the citizens.

Save Crossbow, formerly of Atlético and Valencia and current coach of Algeciras, is concerned with the true dimension of the problem and the information being transmitted. “I am clear from my contacts at the medical level that there are many people who are receiving a death report that does not correspond to avoid saying that they have died from Covid-19 and that the number of deceased does not rise further” , he said in statements to Radio Marca Málaga. “I imagine that the Spanish people will take measures in the face of the amount of nonsense that is taking place, we see it day by day », he said.

Also critical was Carlos Sainz Jr. The pilot contrasted the work of José Luis Martínez-Almeida, mayor of Madrid with that of the rest. “He is one of the few politicians today who speaks clearly and directly, answers questions and provides concrete solutions,” he said. “Unfortunately, I can’t say the same about many other politicians, of one color or another,” he said in statements to the Marca newspaper.